PM Davis commends Don’t Blink Derby organisers

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis commended organisers Todd Isaacs Jr and Lucius Fox for their continuation of the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise that has now grown to become a signature sporting event in December in the Bahamas.

Davis, a former baseball player, was on hand to view the sixth edition of the event, dubbed the “Greatest Event on Sand’ on Saturday as a number of professional baseball players participated in the Bahamas versus the World showdown.

“I’m proud of these young Bahamians, who started this event six years ago,” Davis said. “I was there when they were talking about the idea and we were encouraging them, making sure they have sponsors for the event.

“What’s so amazing is that it has caught the eyes of Major League Baseball and I guess there was an effort to take it over, but I told them this has to remain Bahamian. We can partner with them, but they can’t take it over.”

From its infancy stage to where it has flourished with so many more players coming out to participate and the crowd of spectators swelling every year, Davis said the event can only increase in every aspect over the ensuing years.

“The first event of the event was Bo Bichette, a young baseball player, who is now the starting shortstop for the Toronto Bluejays and he’s already touted to be a Hall of Famer.

“So this has attracted real talent and it’s good to know that we have these persons among us, who the Bahamas has touched. When he was here that week, he inspired us to see where he is right now.”

Following in the footsteps of BJ Murray Jr, the first Bahamian to win the title last year, Breyias Dean, who just completed his rookie season of the Miami Marlins’ minor league affiliation, made it two straight.

However, in the team title, the World out-slugged the Bahamas. It was the first time that Isaacs Jr and Fox went with the concept as they sought to find more innovative ways to enhance the event for the viewing public.

With so many fans on hand to watch, it turned out to be a celebratory one for baseball, but Davis indicated that he hopes that same excitement will spill over to the entire nation as we enjoy for the yuletide season.

“Let’s enjoy the season,” Davis stated. “Let’s acknowledge and respect those around us and whatever we can do to help one another, let’s do it and let us always know that there’s so much world in this world that we can worry about, but we are a peaceful, loving country and we must share that peace and love with one another. That’s what I ask for.”

Davis said he’s looking forward to what will unfold in 2024.