Promoters of the Burna Boy concert defend ticket prices

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PROMOTERS of the concert Burna Boy will headline said tickets are expensive because of the significance of the headline act.

“This is an international opportunity for us, so when it comes down to the ticket pricing, you have to think about the fact that Burna Boy is on the likes of Beyonce,” Kendika Campbell-Moss said on Friday during a press conference ahead of this weekend’s Spilligate ‘23 event.

“So those tickets, of course, will be expensive, but you are looking at what we’re bringing to you in terms of international popularity. You’re looking at what we’re bringing to you in terms of entertainment.”

Some residents have bemoaned the ticket costs on social media.

General admission is $200; VIP is $300; Platinum Plus is $1,000; Platinum is $3,000; sky pods range from $6,000 to 14,000; skyboxes range from $12,000-18,000; stage skyboxes are $20,000; and corporate boxes are $25,000-$30,000.

Foreign Currency is the promotions and event management company organising the event.

Tickets, which can be purchased at the box office of The Kendal GL Isaacs National Gymnasium or online, are subject to VAT according to the Foreign Currency website.

In addition to local patrons, officials noted ticket sales from Nigeria, Maryland, Texas, Florida, Atlanta, and New York.

In addition to Burna Boy, the event will feature Bahamian artists such as Natural Empress, Rika C, Mighty Pencil, and Judah Tha Lion.

The event is scheduled to run from 4pm to 4am. From 4pm to 7pm, event organisers will host a family-friendly festival.

Javon Williams, events manager for the National Sports Authority, urged concertgoers to purchase tickets for paid parking to ensure the security of their vehicles.

NSA has organised eight designated parking zones, with pricing ranging from $10 to $25. The pricing structure for the parking zones is based on proximity to the concert grounds.

Each complex will have members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, security guards, and parking attendants.

“You also have the option of free parking in the public areas that are on the exterior of the NSA parking venues,” said Mr Williams.

“Those areas will have no police officers, no security officers, and no parking attendants. The only thing you will have there is hope, so choose wisely.”