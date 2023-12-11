Tennis pros host successful kids’ clinic

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE fourth Baha Mar Cup presented by Mark Knowles culminated with a successful hosting of a tennis kids’ clinic at the Baha Mar Racquet Club on Sunday.

Professional tennis players, including the likes of three-time major quarterfinalist Jessica Pegula, four-time WTA doubles title holder Taylor Townsend and former no.1 doubles player Austin Krajicek were in attendance at the clinic, teaching various tennis skills and drills to the younger participants.

Players of the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) joined to partake in the clinic and were delighted by the experience. Perry Newton, president of the BLTA, talked about the great impact of the Baha Mar Cup kids’ clinic on the youth in attendance.

“It is always good that the BLTA can be involved in such an impactful programme. This is the second year that we have been here, it’s a community event they want to bring the kids together and it provides an opportunity for them to take advantage of the coaching with the professionals that come out. The kids really enjoy it and it’s a spark that fuels them headed into the new year. We are happy for Baha Mar and Mark Knowles for doing this good thing,” Newton said.

Jacobi Bain, of Xavier University of Louisiana, along with Michael Major Jr, helped along with the professionals on Sunday.

“It feels good to be home, it’s been a long semester, it has been kind of rough. I went through rehab with my knee but I am just happy to be home in the place I love so much,” Bain said.

“I enjoyed the Baha Mar Cup because I got to meet a lot of new pros, make a lot of new friends and it is just great to have all of these connections and experiences. The kids’ clinic has been amazing. I remember when I was a kid people would do it for me so it always feels good to give back,” he added.

Sarai Clarke, who recently competed at the under-14 Junkanoo Bowl, enjoyed her time at the kids’ clinic.

“It is a lot of fun, it is exciting being able to work with the pro players and a ton of very experienced players, I got to learn a lot,” Clarke said.

With the Giorgio Baldacci Open National Tennis Championships set for December 18-21, Clarke is ready for competition. “I am really excited to play, it’s my first time playing so I just hope I am able to play to the best of my ability and that I have fun,” she said.

Singles competitor Tatum Culmer shared his experience at the kids’ clinic for the second time.

“It’s really nice. I was here before and it is a very good experience that I am able to hit with the different pros and sharpen my skills more. It is a once in a lifetime experience that you do not get to experience a lot so it is just good to come out here and do what I have to do against the big-timers,” Culmer said.

The Baha Mar team was grateful for another year of success with the Baha Mar Cup.