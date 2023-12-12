Clarke continues to give back

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

EVEN though she’s pre-paring for a hectic year to complete her collegiate career as a member of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blaz-ers women’s tennis team, Sydney Clarke is still all excited about giving back to the less fortunate here at home.

Clarke, home for her Christmas break and a chance to defend her title at the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s Giorgio Baldacci Tennis Tournament next week, is appealing to the public for their assistance in her food and clothing drive for the Children’s Emergency Hostel.

This is the fourth consec-utive year that Clarke has spearheaded the initiative and just like she did in the past, she’s hoping to once again bring some cheer to the faces of the young resi-dents of the home.

“I just continue to do it every year because not only is it a great feeling to give back, but I just like helping out in the commu- nity and I’m very fortunate to have a family and to be able to have a Christmas with them and with a lot of food to eat.”

The eldest daughter of Shayvon and Bernard Clarke and sibling of Sarai said she’s just thrilled to know that she can help in any way she can, whether it’s through a big or small donation.

“It’s just nice to be able to also bring the awareness to people to help because they are always in a con-stant need of donations all year round,” Clarke stated.

“So there are needs by the Children’s Emergency Hostel and other orphan-ages around our country who need our help and donation all year round. I’ve chosen the Children’s Hostel, but if I can help the others, I would gladly. But the Children’s Emergency Hostel is quite small and I can heed their needs right now.”

For those who wish to assist Clarke in this venture, she’s asking that they provide whatever they can, even if it’s just one item.

“Just one can or item from your cupboard or your pantry will help,” she said. “One thing turns into others and they all add up. So I just want people to know that anything that they can give would be appreciated, from non-perishable food to cleaning products, toiletries and new clothing and shoes, nothing used.”

Interested persons can e-mail Clarke at sydney-clarke07@icloud.com or WhatsApp her at 395-0801. If they cannot reach her, they can drop off the items to the Children’s Emer-gency Hostel before or after Christmas.

The presentation to the Children’s Emergency Hostel is expected to be made on Saturday,

December 22. An offi-cial time has not yet been determined, but it will be before 4 pm. While she’s been home since Friday, Clarke said she’s pleased to have gotten through her first semester in her senior year at UAB where she s majoring in broadcasting with a minor in marketing.

“Overall it was alright. It started off slow as I’ve had to organize some things because this is a turning point for me,” she pointed out, “I’m graduating next year, so I had to organize some things.

“So it’s been tough at the beginning, but I’ve been able to make the neces-sary adjustments. Overall, I could say school and tennis have been awesome. I even went to the Pan Am Games, which was really a surprise for me. But it was really good. I couldn’t ask for a better semester.”

The 22-year-old Clarke was a member of Team Bahamas that was selected by the Bahamas Olympic Committee to compete in the games.

“Pan am very an exper-ence I will never forget, I was really honored to be able to represent the Bahamas at the event,” Clarke said. “Just being able to be in the presence of professional and college players like myself at that high level of tennis, was a great experience for me.

“It was all about getting the experience and the exposure, talking to people and I did that. It really helped me with my tennis, just getting a chance to see where I’m at and things that I need to improve for my upcoming season at school. So i used it as a scale to see where I’m at.”

When she returns to school in January, Clarke is expected to play from the number one spot for the Blazers as they move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.

“I’m hoping that it turns out well and that I’m able to be recognized in our conference. It’s going to be pretty exciting playing in the American Athletic Conference for the first time.

“It would be nice if we can make history and be able to advance as far as we could and even if it’s pos-sible to win the conference title.”

Before all that unfolds, Clarke has to take care of some business at the BLTA’s Georgio Baldacci Open Tournament that is expected to start on Monday at the National Tennis Centre.

“I’m really excited because my sister is play-ing. I hope I don’t have to play her,” said Clarke said. “It’s going to be awkward, but I’m looking forward to it. I’m hoping that I would be able to retain my title.”

Her sister, Sarai, is just 14-year-old, but considered to be one of the top riding young players. The two have never played against each other, but teamed up for the first time to play doubles for Andros during the sixth Bahamas Games in July.

“If the opportunity comes, it will be awkward at first, but I know we both will be able to settle our nerves,” Clarke projected. “I know at the end of the day, the best player will win and it would be all love at home.”

The tournament also serves as a qualifier for players wishing to repre-sent the Bahamas at the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup, the female version of the men’s Davis Cup.

“It’s always a great opportunity to represent my country. I’m always up for the challenge,” insisted Clarke, who is vying for her fifth year on the team. “Just like Pan Am, it’s still a high level so I get to measure my game with girls from the different countries.

“The competition is always fierce. It keeps me on my toes, so I’m always excited to be able to play in the Billie Jean King Cup.”