EDITORIAL: Exciting news for GB, as long as locals benefit from it

IN XANADU did Royal Caribbean a stately pleasure dome decree.

THE announcement of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines’ plans for Freeport – including the purchase of the Xanadu Beach Hotel – is exciting indeed for Grand Bahama.

The plan would extend over what could be 50 acres, and will include a resort and water park destination, if all goes ahead.

Today’s Tribune Business reports on the details of the scheme – with the caveat that parts of the deal still have to be concluded.

But if it all comes off, it will be extra investment for Grand Bahama, which sorely needs it.

The Tribune has reported frequently on the economic challenge facing Grand Bahama, even before the effects of Hurricane Dorian.

The prolonged delay in a resolution for the Grand Lucayan property has helped no one, so the prospect of a redevelopment of Xanadu signals the likely influx of tourist dollars.

The suggestion is that the plan would involve Royal Caribbean affiliate Celebrity Cruises, which is at the high end of the range for travellers. That could mean a higher return on tourist spending, which would benefit craftspeople and tradespeople alike – putting money into the island.

One source called the scheme a “wonderful plan”, adding: “It looks too big to me to just be a water-based adventure or theme park. That would be a major first step for Freeport. We’d have the Shipyard investment, the new harbour docks for the mega cruise ships, be it Royal Caribbean, Mediterranean Shipping Company or whoever else, and then the 50 acres on the beach. This could also be the impetus for the airport to get done.”

The Xanadu resort has been closed for 12 years – and keeping its doors shut leads to nothing more than further disrepair.

One thing to beware of is to avoid this being a closed environment for cruise passengers – as one source told Tribune Business, “all these cruise lines want their own little beach area for people to have fun and play, and the money stays on the ship”.

Money staying on the ship will not help Grand Bahama. So the approvals given ought to ensure that the community benefits too.

But if this proposal can bring the glory days back to Xanadu – once famed as a venue for Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack and a penthouse home for Howard Hughes – then it can perhaps bring some of the magic back to the Magic City.

The next step of course would be to build on that success. Freeport still has plenty of potential with the infrastructure it has on offer already. But potential is one thing, performance is another. The island has been up against it for many years. For now, this project might help start the turnaround.

We look forward to hearing more details as they emerge – and we are sure that Grand Bahamians will be eager to ensure that the project benefits everyone, not just the cruise line.