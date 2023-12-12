Inaugural Harbour Island doubles tennis tourney

THE inaugural Harbour Island Doubles Tennis Tournament was held this weekend at the Pink Sands Resort in beautiful Har-bour Island.

Artie Johnson, president of the Eleuthera Tennis Association, assisted in organising the event and was tournament director.



Men’s Doubles Champions: Kevin Major & Kevin Cooper

Runners Up: Philip Major & Neil Weithuchter

Women’s Doubles Champions: Cameel McDonald & Chavonne Reid

Runners Up: Lisa Penn & Sarah Brie

Mixed Doubles

Winners: Kevin Major & Sarah Brie

Runner Up: Perry & Esther Newton

Mr Timothy Dames and Ethel Dames were hon-ored for their commitment to Tennis in Eleuthera, the Dames have sponsored the Tim’s Refrigeration Tournament in Eleuthera for over 16 years. It was a well deserved award of recognition.

Matthew Pryor and Pink Sands Resorts were instrumental in the tour-nament organization. Special thanks to Coco Vandeweghe and Bobby Mullarkey to Tingum Hotel for hosting the players from Nassau and Abaco. The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association congratulates the Harbour

Island players and the Eleuthera Tennis Associa-tion on a great tournament. President Perry Newton who was attendance stated that “He was very excited to see the communities within Eleuthera come together to put on such a wonderful event. The sup-port from New Providence and Abaco was very good. The hospitality and compe-tition were amazing and we look forward to this event next year in Harbour Island as tennis develops and grows.”