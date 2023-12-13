Bahamian law enforcement working with US authorities to curb human smuggling

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Clayton Fernander said human smuggling is big business, but Bahamian law enforcement is working closely with US counterparts to curb the practice.

A recent attempted smuggling incident resulted in the discovery of some 15 immigrants who left from Grand Bahama by boat, heading for Florida.

The vessels were intercepted in waters off Florida by US Coast Guard officials, who detained a Bahamian and an Italian national in connection with the incident. The immigrants were returned to Grand Bahama, where they were charged for breaching the Immigrant Act.

Mr Fernander noted that human smuggling is a huge global issue that has ties to the drug trade. He said it is big business, and Bahamians are involved in the incidents.

“You find that individuals who are involved in the drugs trade and trafficking of firearms are the same players that are involved now in human smuggling,” he said.

The commissioner said the country’s borders are wide open.

“There is so much entry in and out, and some of our main players are Bahamians who are assisting these smugglers, and it is big business, more than the drug trade right now. That is something we continue to pay attention to and we are working closely with our US counterparts to try to curb human smuggling,” he said.