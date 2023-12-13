Darvinique Red-Line Athletics’ Most Outstanding Athlete

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

HURDLES specialist Darvinique Dean emerged on top of the class of 2023 as the Red-Line Athletics’ Most Outstanding Athlete.

The 15-year-old 10th grader at St Augustine’s College earned the honours during the Red-Line Athletics Annual Christmas Awards Party at the National Training Agency on Sunday.

In addition to the overall MOA, Dean also carted off the female newcomer award as the under-17 girls’ most outstanding athlete and for her selection to the Bahamas national team.

Dean was joined by a number of athletes honoured for their performances as the most outstanding athletes in the various age groups, for their academic achievements, national team selections and a few other categories, including the collegiate male and female athletes, scholars of the year and the coaches’ choices for the outstanding athletes’ performers.

Additionally, Red-Line presented awards to their most outstanding parents and team managers as well as they took the time to recognise the contributions made by their sponsors.

Club president and head coach Tito Moss said they were really thrilled about the entire event, which got started with an emotional tribute from Clinton Laguerre, who along with Tumani Skinner are heading off to Vincennes University in January.

Also heading off in January are Jayden Demeritte to Park University and Alexis Brown to Dickinson State. They are four of the six Red-Line athletes who earned athletic scholarships this year.

Jonathon Fowler is in his freshman year at Oral Roberts University and Ezthia Maycock is at Cumberland University.

As for the event, Moss said they got a chance to honour all of their student-athletes who excelled this past year, their parents, who supported the programme all year, as well as their donors, who made their contributions to the growth of the programme.

“We had a wonderful time and all of the parents and the athletes enjoyed themselves,” Moss said. “Clinton, who came to us during COVID-19, really inspired us all with his presentation.”

• Here’s a look at the awardees during the night:

Most Outstanding Awards

Under-9 girls- Jazmyn Demeritte; under-11 girls - Kailee Knowles; under-11 boys- Jayden Allen; under- 13 girls- Cierrs Delancy and honorable mention - TeRae McKenzie; under-13 boys- Ch Kai Brennen; under-15 Girls- Caitlyn Smith and honorable mention - Tamia Edwards; under-15 Boys- Shevano Nixon and honorable mention-Aalijah Taylor and Daveigh Farrington; under-17 girls - Darvinque Dean and honorable mention - Bayli Major; under-17 boys- Quinton Rolle; under-20 girls -Nya Wright and honorable mention - Ezthia Maycock; and under-20 boys - Tumani Skinner and honorable mention- Jonathon Fowler and Clinton Laguerre.

Academic Scholars

(Tc -121)

Ezthia Maycock, Jade Hudson, Kennedi Knowls, Tamia Edwards, Jonathan Fowler, Jayden Allen, Jazmyn Demeritte, Kennedy Hanna, Tyler Frazier, Shevano Nixon, Aalijah Taylor, TeRae McKenzie, Nya Wright, Daveigh Farrington, D’ Angelo Collie, Makyaha Johnson, Kevan Saunders, Ch Kai Brennen, Kailee Knowles, Grevian Nixon and Aydin-Bethany Bullard.

National Team Honourees

Madison Moss, Darvinique Dean, Bayli Major, Nya Wright, Clinton Laguerre, Tumani Skinner, Jonathon Fowler, Quinton Rolle, Shimar Bain, Morgan Moss and Tahj Brown.

Red-Line Special Awards

Parents Award - Ms. Kimberley Bodie, Ms. Deangelia Deleveaux, Mrs. Theresse Hudson and Mrs. Nettera Brown. The Parent of the Year - Mrs. Jacquel Demeritte.

Highest Awards

Female New Comer of the Year - Darvinique Dean; Male New Comer of the Year - Shevano Nixon; Female Scholar of the Year - Jade Hudson; Male Scholar of the Year - Tyler Frazier; Most Improved - Tahj Brown/ Morgan Moss; Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year - Shania Sweeting; Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year - Shimar Bain; Coach Mike Armbrister Leadership Award - Morgan Moss; Head Coach Award - Jonathon Fowler and Athlete of the Year - Darvinique Dean.

Dedicated Service

Team Managers (SF- 2109) - Mrs. Shanique Russell; Mrs. Thallise Maycock; Mrs. Nekeva Moss and Mr. Mark Major.

Donors of the Year

Fidelity Bank (Bahamas), PricewaterhouseCoopers and JS Johnson Insurance Company.