Infant boy attacked by dog in a Grand Bahama daycare

A one-year-old boy was attacked by a dog at a daycare facility in Grand Bahama on Monday, prompting a police investigation.

The circumstances of the incident are uncertain.

Police said in a press statement that the dog entered the unidentified daycare facility and bit the boy on his left foot and right leg.

However, outgoing Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard K Bonamy told reporters the child was bitten after he and his care provider went to visit a neighbour to inquire about their health.

“When he opened the door, one of the dogs brushed past and bit the child on his leg. The mother of the relative flew down this morning, and that is actively under investigation,” he said.

Police said the child was bitten on his left leg and right leg and taken to hospital where his injuries were listed as non-life threatening.

The Animal Control Unit took the dogs, and the dog owner is assisting police with their investigations.

“In the past, we have seen dogs attack persons while they were out walking,” ACP Bonamy said. “We have addressed that. We had a media blitz and we found the owners and spoke to them about licensing their dog, and to walk the dog on the leash, and to protect or secure their yard so they cannot get out. Those matters are being looked into.

“When we find owners at fault they will be charged and placed before the courts. Those matters we are working closely with the Humane Society because we have dogs that roam all over and attacking persons. Those are being addressed.”