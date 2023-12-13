MAN BEGS ‘LET ME BACK INTO PRISON’: Commissioner praise for suspect who asked to cancel bail after shooting

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Staff Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander wants more people accused of serious crimes to follow the example of Anthon Munroe, a murder suspect who asked a judge last week to cancel his bail because he felt unsafe.
Munroe had been on bail for over a year, awaiting trial for the September 15, 2020, killing of Shermalle Ferguson, Jr, on First Street in Coconut Grove.
Munroe reportedly told Supreme Justice Renae Mckay last week that someone shot at him outside his house days earlier, and he was afraid for his safety.
He made an emergency application for the court to revoke his $30,000 bail and remand him into custody, believing this would be safer for him and his family.
Many people get bail because a significant backlog of cases leads to delays in the start and completion of their trial.
People on bail for serious crimes comprise a significant number of people killed in The Bahamas.
Human rights advocates say keeping them in custody indefinitely is not a suitable solution to the problem, especially given the poor conditions of the prison.
The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, after a recent visit to the country, highlighted the number of people killed on bail and called on the government to improve its technical capacity to keep them safe.
Highlighting Munroe’s case, Commissioner Fernander told reporters in Grand Bahama yesterday: “He is now afraid and went back to the court and said, judge, please remand me, I don’t want my bail, cancel my bail, and other individuals should do just that. Say, I don’t want no bail. I want to live a little longer. Revoke my bail and put me back behind bars. And he did the right thing, and we want to encourage others to do just that because we see the trend, and we have to fix it.”
Commissioner Fernander also said he is concerned about people on bail for murder travelling to Family Islands and committing crimes while wearing ankle monitoring devices.
On Monday, four New Providence men were charged in Freeport with several shop-breaking and stealing incidents. The men are on bail for murder and were all being monitored at the time. One of the men pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison.
Commissioner Fernander said the incident is “a big problem”.
“Yes, we have seen a trend with respect to that on the various Family Islands, individuals that are moving from the big city into the Family Islands and committing crime,” he said.
“You can’t leave the jurisdiction and how they end up all the way here in Grand Bahama?”
The commissioner noted recent media reports highlighting disagreements about the quality of work of Metro Security Solution, the company providing ankle monitoring services.
Carlos Reid, a Ministry of National Security consultant, told The Tribune the company is not doing an effective job. Orion Bethell, the company’s president, countered that police don’t always respond to notifications about people breaking bail conditions.
Commissioner Fernander acknowledged the discourse and said yesterday that the monitoring company should pick up on people who leave where they are mandated to stay and notify police.
“That is something that should have been picked up if they are leaving the jurisdiction and the police notified so that we could move in and put them back before the court,” he said.
“But that is something we are addressing. It is a big problem with individuals who continue to commit crime who are out there being monitored. They let their battery go dead and commit crime and then come back on the grid.”
Comments
ExposedU2C 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
Fernander obviously doesn't realize that having vigilante killers running around freely in our society speaks to his failure as our country's chief law enforcement officer. This is a brown suit man with very little grey matter between his ears.
moncurcool 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Ditto
John 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
SO what happens if no one stands an accused person’s bail or he refuses to meet bail? He remains in prison for how long before he goes to trial for say murder or attempted murder? A person, who is innocent may opt to refuse bail but does this really solve the problem or seal their fate? Persons who have been accused of murder, went to trial and was acquitted, were murdered some ten years after being released from prison. And in some instances they were not wearing ankle monitors. And that is not vigilante Justice, but cold-blooded murder. So yes, persons accused of serious crimes should be given the option of refusing: rejecting bail, but this should only be viewed as a temporary fix to a blood-thirsty environment. Because if they are innocent and acquitted, they will face the risk of being murdered when they are released from jail. And if they are found guilty and serve their time, they still run the risk of being murdered when their prison sentence is up and they are released. Damn if you do, damn if you don’t. Keep ya hands clean and stay away from bad, gang banging company
moncurcool 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
This COP is probably one of the worst in the history of this country. He says other people convicted of serious crimes should be like his man. Really?
Is that the advice of the top officer in the country on how to keep the country safe?
WOW!
John 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Did he say persons ‘ACCUSED’ or ‘CONVICTED?’ Big difference!
moncurcool 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Accused even shows up his lack of competence even more.
TalRussell 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
With reduction to inmates per cell,--- Along with meals upgrading, --- You can wager a Ten Shillings banknote that--- There'd be a lot of financially challenged law abiding members of the popoulaces' --- Volunteering to ride His Majesty's daily Bus up to Fox Hill. --- Just cannot make this up.---.Yes?
ThisIsOurs 13 minutes ago
Does not seem like a foolproof plan, but maybe it keeps his family safe.... I heard on a news report that the young man reported seeing the people who he thought wanted to kill him outside court waiting to go to their court case. ... So what if they all end up in prison?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID