Rained off? Burna Boy postponed

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PROMOTERS of a concert starring Burna Boy announced the event’s postponement yesterday, citing inclement weather.

Some concert hopefuls told The Tribune they want their money back, but it was unclear they would get it.

A new date for the event was not disclosed, although officials suggested it would be in the first quarter of 2024.

The terms and conditions section of the promoter’s website described the concert as a “rain or shine event”, and Burna Boy has performed in inclement weather before. An orange alert from Trinidad and Tobago’s Met Office describing hazardous conditions that could threaten lives, livelihoods and property and cause serious injuries or casualties did not stop his show during the Tobago Music and Cultural (TOMAC) festival on October 27, 2022, according to international reports.

However, Michael Cartwright, a local organiser, said yesterday workers could not safely set up the venue, which he said was 50 per cent complete.

“We want to make sure that the concertgoers are safe as well as the production teams that are putting the venue together for us,” he said during a press conference. “So that’s a very critical part as to why that decision was made. There is no way between now and Saturday to have the venue fully ready given the winds that we are having.”

Foreign Currency, the event management company organising the event, planned to run the event from 4pm to 4am.

The terms and conditions section on the company’s website said it reserves the right to modify or alter any aspect of the event without prior notice to concertgoers.

“If the event is cancelled in whole or in part due to a force majeure event (as defined below), you will not be entitled to a refund,” the section says. “Notwithstanding the foregoing, the company may issue, at the company’s sole and absolute discretion, a partial or full refund of your ticket, by accounting for, among other considerations, the extent and nature of the cancellation.”

“A ‘force majeure event’ shall mean an act of God, the act of terrorism, earthquake, wildfire, flood, tsunami, strike or other labour condition or dispute, an order or injunction of any court or administrative body or any other act of public authority, severe weather threatening the safety of event attendees or similar contingency or unexpected event, and any such occurrence beyond the reasonable control of the company.”

According to the terms, if cancellation occurs, concertgoers may receive the face value of their ticket.

Gregory Thompson, a forecaster at the Department of Meteorology, confirmed that bad weather, including heavy wind and thunderstorms, is expected in the coming days.

He noted the department’s special weather statement concerning the weather event.

“We are expecting near gale to gale force winds across the entire northwest Bahamas for the remainder of the week into the weekend,” he said. “That starts really tomorrow, late tonight and into tomorrow.”

Foreign Currency officials declined to disclose the number of tickets sold for the event amid speculation that high prices muted the public’s reception of the festival.

They said people who bought tickets were contacted via email, but at least two people told this newspaper they received no correspondence.

“I mean they can’t do anything about the weather, I just want my money back,” said one person.

Event promoters are optimistic that people will support the event’s new date.

“Everyone should have an understanding that it’s beyond our control,” said Fernerin Hanna. “Burna Boy is set. There are a lot of rumours. He is set to go. We have a legitimate contract, and we are on his official list.”

In addition to Burna Boy, the event was expected to feature Bahamian artists like Natural Empress, Rika C, Mighty Pencil, and Judah Tha Lion.