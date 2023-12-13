Two toddlers found unresponsive in swimming pool

Police have reported that two toddlers, aged one and three-years-old, are in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in a swimming pool in the Tropical Gardens community on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 2pm.

According to reports, the boys were retrieved from the pool by their parents who quickly administered CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived at the location.

They were subsequently transported to hospital for further medical care.

Police are conducting further investigations into this incident.