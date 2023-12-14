Dad may seek legal action after dog bites son

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A GRAND Bahama father said he is considering legal action after his one-year-old son was bitten and injured by a dog in Grand Bahama.

“It was very scary when I got the call, and it is something I don’t wish on nobody to get a call that something happened to one of your kids, and you don’t know the situation until you get there,” said Lavano Cooper.

He said both of his child’s legs were injured on Tuesday, with doctors deciding not to perform surgery because of his young age.

The toddler was released from Rand Memorial Hospital on Tuesday and is recovering at home.

“We are trying to get some things together now to get him to a private doctor to see what is what because they have told us because he is so young, just hold off on the surgery and let it heal by itself,” Mr Cooper said.

Little Levon Cooper was at a daycare facility when the attack occurred. Animal Control has custody of the two dogs that resided on the property. According to police, two dogs walked into the daycare facility and bit the child.

Mr Cooper and his girlfriend now have to take time off from work to care for their son at home.

“It is a big inconvenience right now,” the father said. “A daycare facility has reached out to me already, but that would not be until next year.

“I don’t think it was a good idea to have two grown aggressive dogs in a daycare with children,” he said, describing the incident as upsetting.

Mr Cooper said he has nothing against dogs because he is a dog lover and has two pet dogs.

“If you have dogs in an environment where there are kids, you should see to it that they cannot get out,” he said.

Efforts to contact Animal Control up to press time were unsuccessful.