Honouring our top athletes

A number of student athletes from the Roadrunners Track Club were honoured on Saturday night at Sandals Royal Bahamian as the club hosted its 23rd Annual Awards & Presentation Banquet.

Under the patronage of Rev Diana Francis, senior pastor at First Baptist Church, the event was held using the theme: “Chosen to Rise Up,” song “Rise Up” and scripture text from Isaiah 40: 29-31,” which were all selected by Chayanna Hepburn, one of the under-13 girls’ Athlete of the Year.

Joining Hepburn as Athletes of the Year in the various age group categories were Kenna Smith, under-7 girls; Kasey Rolle, under-9 girls; Jehiani Major, under-11 girls; Jasmine Thompson, under-15 girls; Tamia Taylor and Akaree Roberts, both under-17 girls and Jada Bridgewater, under-20 girls.

The male athletes of the year were Edvardo Burrows, under-9; Ronald Simon, under-11; Dukari Fulford, under-13; Shawn Ferguson, under-15; Trent Ford, under-17 and Temar Davis, under-under-20 Awards were also presented to the most outstanding athletes. On the female side, the winners were Aliyah Henfield, under-7; Teshan Williams, under-9; Lavaeh Johnson, under-11; Azalia Henderson, under-13; Denika Gittens and Shannon Edwards, under-15 and Katranel Dean, under-27.

On the boys’ side, the winners were Adyen McDonald, under-13; Ashley Demeritte, under- 15; Ethan Stuart, under-17 and Desmond Harris and Malcolm Williams, both under-20. The Dominique Higgins award, presented to the student athletes with grade point averages of 4.00, were presented to Chyanna Hepburn, Waynedeshia Douglas, Moreon Roberts and Gabrielle McLean. The club also honoured parents of the year Tino and Kissie Wilson and Joyce McKenzie. Among the dignitaries on hand, along with Rev Francis, were Mr and Mrs Harrison Petty, Dr Shantel and Travee Missick, Mr and Mrs William Delancy, Mrs Patrice and Sunae Adderley and Phil Smith of The d’Albenas Agency Limited.