Justifiable killing ruled in Adderley shooting case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A CORONER’S Court jury ruled yesterday that police were justified in killing Royal Bahamas Defence Force leading seaman Rodney Adderley, Jr, on Dunmore Avenue on January 10, 2022.

The finding came after five jurors heard testimony and watched body camera footage that showed Adderley lunging at an officer during a search. The officer said he believed Adderley was lunging for his gun.

Adderley’s father, Rodney Adderley, Sr, was incensed by the justifiable homicide finding, telling The Tribune the shooting was unreasonable.

This is the fourth time in 2023 that jurors returned a justifiable homicide ruling. There has also been one open verdict finding and three findings of homicide by manslaughter, including the highly publicised Azario Major and Deangelo Evans cases.

At the time of his death, Adderley Jr was on administrative leave from the RBDF.

During the three days of testimony, Inspector Deon Rudon, the system administrator of the police body cams, played footage of Corporal Rashad Pratt’s body cam.

CPL Pratt, who was the subject of the inquest, approached the deceased’s silver coloured Mazda Demio, which was parked suspiciously in a vacant lot in the dark of night.

While the deceased initially hesitated to get out of his vehicle, he eventually complied with officers’ orders and put his hands on top of his car. As CPL Pratt was looking at the deceased’s ID with his gun drawn, Adderley launched himself toward the officer, resulting in a brief scuffle over the weapon. CPL Pratt shot Adderley.

PC Phillip Deveaux, CPL Pratt’s mobile patrol partner that night, corroborated his story. He said he feared for his life as Adderley engaged his partner. He confirmed that the deceased was unarmed at the time of his shooting and that nothing illegal was recovered at the site.

CPL Pratt appeared calm when the inquest finding was disclosed.

After the finding was revealed, Mr Adderley, Sr, expressed his family’s disappointment and said they remain heartbroken about his son’s death.

“My son was an unarmed suspect. Unarmed,” he said. “And the police are supposed to contain the situation. This was literally a killing, criminally negligent homicide, misconduct on behalf of the police. It was an extreme use of force, unnecessary and unreasonable. There’s a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled.”

Acting Coroner Kara Turnquest-Deveaux presided over the inquest. Bjorn Ferguson represented the deceased’s estate. K Melvin Munroe represented the officer. Angelo Whitfield marshalled the evidence.