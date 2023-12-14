Local Italian community supports the Eleuthera Sailing Academy

NOW a tradition, members of the resident Italian community come together each year to donate their time and efforts at the International Culture, Wine and Food Festival (ICWFF).

The 26th festival, held in October at Fort Charlotte, was a delight for attendees. All proceeds from the Italy booth are donated to a worthy cause each year.

This year, the team led by Dr Alberto Suighi, the honorary consul general from Italy, selected The Eleuthera Sailing Academy in Savannah Sound.

As an organisation, the Eleuthera Sailing Academy supports the Bahamian national sport of sailing by teaching those in the community interested in learning to sail.

The programme currently has over 35 kids involved, with the most advanced training to represent The Bahamas both nationally and internationally.

Outside of sailing, the programme also teaches kitesurfing, windsurfing and more promoting the love of the ocean and natural environment.

Impressed by the efforts of the sailing academy programme, the enthusiasm and guidance of Mrs.Laura Paine and the positive impact of the sport for the youths of Eleuthera, the Italian community pledged to support by sponsoring an additional 10 local children to join the programme in 2024.

During a special presentation at the academy in Savannah Sound, Eleuthera, Dr Suighi met with several young sailors and their coach.

Head coach Martin Marinque thanks the Italian community for their support as the academy is in constant need of materials for repairs and maintenance as well as equipment like sails and boat parts.

“Italy is a great example of a country where sports play a huge role in the youth, and is right now the biggest country in youth sailing!

“We are confident that the community understands the benefits that sailing can bring to the youth of Eleuthera,” Martin stated.