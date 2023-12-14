Minnis presents Ingraham with a copy of his book - ‘The Power of Determination’

By Earyel Bowleg

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis presented a copy of his new book, “The Power of Determination”, to Hubert Ingraham yesterday.

The book is one of three memoirs Dr Minnis is expected to release in the coming years.

After the two men posed for photographs at Mr Ingraham’s office, Mr Ingraham praised Dr Minnis’ rags to riches life.

“You came from the bottom of society,” he said. “You are the son of a single woman, unmarried woman. You became a doctor, a specialist and a very successful one at that.

“A good businessman. You came into politics late in life. When I say late, I mean compared to old horses like myself who went early in life and succeeded. You’re now in your third, fourth term in the House of Assembly. You became the second FNM who became prime minister of The Bahamas.

“The PLP is the older party. They’ve only had three prime ministers. The FNMs had two. You are one of those, so hopefully, your life could inspire others to seek to succeed as you have.”

Discussing his life, Killarney MP Dr Minnis said he nearly died in the first month of his life after developing pneumonia and not getting proper medical care.

He said his mother was uncertain he would be able to walk because he took so long to do so.

“As you read the book, you’ll see a lot of different challenges that I faced, but it’s an inspirational book,” he said. “Basically, informing individuals that you will run into and meet a lot of challenges, but those are usually placed before you to make a better leader and a stronger person of you.

“You just overcome those challenges and continue to work to move forward. As you read the book, you will see the many challenges that I’ve encountered and subsequently overcome.”