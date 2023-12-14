Pintard calls on govt to pay retired officers ‘denied millions in gratuity'

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard renewed calls for the government to pay hundreds of retired police officers who claim they have been wrongfully denied millions in gratuity.

Mr Pintard raised the issue in the House of Assembly yesterday after a group of retired officers showed up in the lower chamber in frustration.

Mr Pintard said he was told that about 450 retired officers are still waiting to receive the overdue payments after demanding them for over a decade.

“Some of them, Madame Speaker, are not with us any longer and we often find resources for a wide range of persons, persons whose issues have arisen since those officers have engaged in the fight,” he said.

Responding to Mr Pintard, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bowe-Darville dismissed litigation officers brought on the matter for procedural reasons.

He said: “There is a contention that for some class of officers, the ten years after retirement replaces gratuity. That is a matter in which the Office of the Attorney General has rendered an opinion. I’ve met with two lawyers for this group, and I’ve advised both lawyers that they ought to take the matter to conclusion, this time being sure to comply with the procedural steps so the court could accurately adjudicate it and whatever the court corrects, the government will obey.”

Retired Constable Shannon Bannister told reporters he’s been fighting for benefits allegedly owed to him since he retired from the police force 23 years ago.

“I don’t know how anyone in the police force –– the commissioner or anyone –– came to the conclusion that only an inspector and above is entitled to a gratuity,” he said.

“Every one of us, when we completed 25 years, should’ve been given a gratuity.”

He said he doesn’t blame the government but the people in the RBPF and past police commissioners.

“I continue to fight,” he added. “We have officers like Mr Andrews here. He has cancer. He had an operation. A number of officers with a number of ailments. I have persons I paid for to the lawyer personally because they couldn’t afford it because these persons need a small sum of what they’re entitled to.

“All we’re asking this administration is to come to the table, tell us what you want to give us and let us negotiate about it. There’s nothing hard about it.”

Granville McMinns, former detective sergeant, said their cries for help have fallen on deaf ears.

“I spoke to the persons concerned and the present commissioner of police,” Mr McMinns said.

“I left the police force 38 years ago, and I have not received my gratuity, and it is wrong. I spoke to my cousin, Brave Davis, and told him I wanted to see him and he tells me he going away.

“I have not been able to catch up with him. I tried to make an appointment to see him but nobody answers and that is wrong.

“They’re looking at us like dirt, but we’re not dirt. We served our country and we want what is rightfully ours according to the Police Act.”

The retired officers allege that about $30m is owed to them.