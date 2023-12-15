Arnold Brando Bain dies at age 56

By BRENT STUBBS

AS the announcer proclaimed quiet for “Mr Starter,” Arnold Brando Bain would get ready to crank up his gun to get the athletes in motion for the start of their track races at the Thomas A Robinson stadiums - old and new.

When the athletes prepare for the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ 2024 season, starting hopefully on Saturday, December 21 with the Odd Distance Track Meet, they won’t see that familiar face at the starting line anymore.

Bain, one of the long-time members of the Bahamas Association of Certified Officials, who worked primarily with the starting crew, passed away on Monday at the age of 56. The Water and Sewerage supervisor and veteran member of the One Family junkanoo group leaves behind his parents Arnold and Fiordelisa Bain, children Brendia and Brando Bain, brother Clint Bain and a host of relatives and friends, including his beloved BACO family.

His days as a member of BACO began when he was a student at St Augustine’s College under principal Leviticus ‘Uncle Lou’ Adderley, who served as one of the founders of the group of officials, who officiated at local and international track and field events.

“He was one of the longest serving members of BACO. He came in as a junior official under Lou Adderley,” said Val Kemp, the current president of BACO. “We could depend on him. He was a very proud member of BACO.

“It’s very heartbreaking to see him go. You never expect these things, but we know that these too will pass. We just buried another long serving member in Grand Bahama, Marge Morris, who was there from the 1970s. She was just as active as Arnold.”

While Bain worked with the throwing competition, he eventually gained a lot of attention serving as a starter. In fact, it was Barry Saunders, the head official for the starters, who discovered that Bain had taken ill when he made inquiries to get their guns licenced for the new year.

Saunders remembered when he joined BACO in 1984, Bain was also serving as a junior official and after a short period of time, he was promoted to the ranks of a senior official and eventually as a starter.

“He was one of those starters that I can say I learn from because he was there before me,” Saunders said. “Even when I left to go to school in Jamaica for 10 years and I came back, Arnold was still there as a starter.

“When I went through my refresher course as a starter, I had to go through Arnold. He was always willing to learn and to teach. What stands out most about Arnold was the fact that he was always willing to lend a helping hand, no matter who the person was that needed the assistance.

“I think the hardest thing for us was the fact that even when Arnold was having his challenges, he would still show up if you call him and say ‘hi, we need a starter.’ He would always be there. He still made an effort to come and give it his best.”

Whether it was a big meet or a small meet, a local meet or an international meet, as a starter, Bain carried his duties in the same manner, according to Saunders. He was consistent.

“That’s all that mattered. That’s where I learned that consistency, from Arnold. He treated all of the meets the same way. He never looked at favouring one meet over the other. He always wanted to give the athletes the best.

“These athletes spend a lot of hours disciplining themselves, so we can only expect to give them the best. That is what I learnt from him. Regardless of what meet, when and where, we need to treat all the same and give them the best professional start we can.”

Bain, according to Saunders, also willingly served in other disciplines like the throwing events and even the pole vault. Whenever he was needed, he was sure to lend his assistance. He was well versed in all areas of officiating.

As a senior starter, Bain served as the chief or starter referee for a number of local and international meets held in the Bahamas, including the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ Nationals, the CARIFTA Games and the World Athletics’ World Relays.

“We are really going to miss him. I can’t tell you it would be easy. It is reminiscent of the late Roosevelt Thompson, another starter, who devoted his life to BACO,” Saunders said. “These are the things that are very valuable to us. We hope that that other officials will be so inclined to give their best to officiating at all meets in the country.”

As a chaplain at PMH, Saunders said when he tried to inquire about Bain’s condition on Monday, he was told that he had passed away.

He and Kemp both expressed condolences on behalf of BACO to the family of Saunders. It will be hard not to see him at the starting line when the announcer states: “Mr Starter.” May his soul rest in peace.