Bahamas Women’s Health Initiative brings Christmas joy to young mothers

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Women’s Health Initiative hosted its fifth annual Christmas luncheon on Friday, feeding over 40 young mothers enrolled in the Adolescent Health Clinic and PACE School.

The non-profit organisation, consisting of medical students from the University of the West Indies School of Clinical Medicine and Research, set out to spread Christmas joy to adolescent mothers by providing baby necessities, toiletries, and prizes.

“I hope that within this they can feel the Christmas spirit and they feel that members within the community care about them,” said Kache Hanna, UWI Bahamas Women’s Health Initiative President.

“Even if they don't personally know them, people out there want the best for them and want to help and reach out to them,” she said.

The non-profit organisation has a set mission to bridge the gap between the medical community and the local through education, outreach and research, according to Ms Hanna.

“In accordance with our outreach objectives, every year we spread joy to adolescent mothers from underprivileged socio-economic backgrounds by hosting a charitable event. In this initiative, we provide baby necessities, toiletries, personal care items for the mothers, special giveaways, lunch and an invited speaker comes to provide an educational talk.”

Keenyah Darling, 18, who attended the event and is a recent graduate of PACE School said the initiative made her feel welcomed.

As a mother of a two-month-old daughter, she urged other young mothers to stay motivated.

“Their road is going to be rocky at times,” she said. “Just be humble, lift your head up and always say this is my child and I can do this and I have to do this for my child.”

She said she is still adjusting to motherhood, but is grateful for the assistance she has received along the way.