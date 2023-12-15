Coaches ready for Hoopfest in Paradise

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A NUMBER of the top high school teams from the United States of America (USA) made their arrival yesterday for the second Hoopfest in Paradise High School Basketball Tournament.

Ten teams, including six of the top boys’ teams and four of the top girls’ teams, are set to compete from December 15-16 at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium.

Additionally, two local teams from New Providence will have a chance to showcase their talents for NBA Scouts and college coaches. High school team coaches from Mater Dei, Faith Family Academy and Desoto High School got a chance to speak with reporters ahead of this weekend’s highly-anticipated basketball tourney.

On Friday, the girls of Lake Highland Preparatory School take on Etiwanda High School at 2pm.

The game will be followed by a matchup between Desoto High School and Long Island Lutheran High School at 3:30pm.

Andrea Robinson, head coach of Desoto High School, is ready to take on the competition at the second Hoopfest in Paradise basketball tourney.

“This would be our first time here so one of our goals is just to come out to this beautiful country and be able to experience some of the best high school basketball in the country.

“We are matched up against the number one and two teams in the country so we have our work cut out but we are expecting some really good matchups versus some of the best teams in the country,” Robinson said.

With it being the first appearance of Desoto High School in the tournament, the head coach talked about how it felt to be in The Bahamas.

“It is amazing for high school basketball, for these young ladies to get the opportunity to play internationally at their age is great so we are extremely excited about them being afforded the opportunity and experience,” she said.

Faith Family Academy, who currently has a 5-6 win/loss record, will square off against the boys of Riviera Preparatory School and the Long Island Lutheran High School on Friday and Saturday.

Brandon Thomas, head coach of the Eagles, said a tourney such as Hoopfest in Paradise is very important for the high school players.

“Playing in events like this at the Hoopfest in Paradise and in Dallas these are all the type of events that we want our kids to participate in because it gives them an opportunity to play against top notch competition not just good players but very well ran programmes like Mater Dei and Long Island Lutheran,”

“Your preparation has to go into overtime because these teams are really good. They are gonna know who you are and you are gonna know who they are most importantly it is a platform for these kids,” he said.

Coach Thomas is also looking forward to seeing his team put on a good showing in The Bahamas.

“We are excited to give our kids new experiences most of our kids are travelling out of the country for the first time just going through Customs getting their passports stamped, it’s an experience that you would like to think will maybe motivate them in some other area of life to travel and see the world,” he said.

He added that the team will look to rebound after a rough start in their first 11 games.

Gary McKnight, head coach of Mater Dei High School boys team, acknowledged that his team has their work cut out for them against Lutheran High School, which features top Bahamian prospect Valdez “VJ” Edgecombe, on Friday at 8pm.

“They are extremely talented and ranked number one in the country so it will be a really tough game. They have a lot of weapons so it is not like you can concentrate on one guy, you are going to have to be very balanced,” McKnight said.

He added that the tourney experience in The Bahamas is great for the team as it will help them to bond together before the real season begins.

The New Providence All-Star private and public school teams go head to head at 6:30pm on Friday.

Tip-off starts at 12:30pm for day one of the Hoopfest in Paradise at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium.