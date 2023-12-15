‘Fifty percent of cars in accidents are uninsured’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE top traffic cop said it may be time to change laws so authorities can seize uninsured cars after finding that fifty percent of vehicles in accidents this year were uninsured.

Chief Superintendent of Police David Lockhart, head of the traffic division, said the penalty for driving without insurance needs to be increased.

He said some 6,300 of the 8,000 traffic accidents this year happened in New Providence.

He said some people have been getting temporary cover notes to license their vehicles without completing the insurance process.

“Once the vehicle is licenced, they don’t renew it and continue to pay for the policy to last for one year and then they get into traffic crashes after the temporary cover has not expired,” he said.

“In order to curtail that, the law would have to change to make it mandatory that you have insurance for one year.”

“Maybe we need to move like our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean and the government to seize vehicles that are on the road that’s not insured because we’ve had traffic crashes this year involving fatal accidents where the person who was at fault for taking someone’s life had no insurance and there was no kind of compensation that could be recovered.”

CSP Lockhart said small, imported vehicles make up many uninsured cars.

He said police issued over 12,000 fixed penalty notices this year for offences.

“We’ve seen persons reported three, four times in one year for the same offences,” he said, “so the law has to be more stringent now to make the penalties more severe to curtail the offences.”

Forty-eight people have been killed in traffic accidents this year, according to The Tribune’s records.