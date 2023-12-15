Man pleads guilty to stealing $1,200 in Junkanoo tickets, gets six months in jail

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was sentenced to six months in prison yesterday after admitting to stealing $1,200 worth of Junkanoo tickets earlier this week.

Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Gladstone Green, 50, with stealing and receiving.

Green stole 12 Junkanoo tickets valued at $1,200 from Bristol Wines and Spirits on December 11.

After he pleaded guilty to the offence, the magistrate asked why he did it. He said he “thought they were for the taking.”

He also told the court he has a serious drinking problem.

Magistrate Serville sentenced him to six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.