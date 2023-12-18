Bahamasair apologises for weekend cancellations

BAHAMASAIR apologised over the weekend for flight delays and cancellations, which managing director Tracy Cooper attributed to the inclement weather.

Bahamasair said “adverse” weather in the north-west Bahamas and South Florida, along with equipment and infrastructure challenges, contributed to challenges in their operation.

“We understand the frustration these disruptions have caused and deeply regret any inconvenience experienced by our passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

“The safety and comfort of our passengers remain our top priority and we assure the public that every effort is being made to enhance our operations.”

Bahamasair made flight adjustments to accommodate passengers. The airline also announced the addition of new cargo to enhance the capacity surge in travel.

“As we approach the holiday travel season, we are prepared and fully committed to serving our customers efficiently and reliably,” the airline said. “In our commitment to meeting the increased demand during this festive period, Bahamasair has taken proactive measures to bolster our fleet.

“We are proud to announce the addition of a refurbished Boeing 737, enhancing our capacity to accommodate the surge in travel.

“Additionally, we have engaged in strategic wet leases to augment our resources and ensure operations during this high-demand period.

“We stand firm in our dedication to upholding the highest safety standards while striving to provide exceptional service to every traveller.”

Delays began on Thursday, with the airline announcing flight alterations to flight schedules between Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, and Nassau, Bahamas.

“Bahamasair’s flight from Providenciales to Nassau and the return has been cancelled. Bahamasair has made alternative travel arrangements on British Airways departing to and from Providenciales.”