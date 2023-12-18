Devaughn Robinson dominates, wins title

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Despite the inclement weather, the Bahamas Professional Golfers Association’s National Golf Championships at the Ocean Club on Paradise Island over the weekend turned out to be the Devaughn Robinson show.

As predicted in his pre-tournament interview, Robinson came in from Houston, Texas and dominated the field with a four-day total of 298, 10 strokes better than his arch-rival Cameron Riley, who had 308. David Harris was third with 315.

Not only did Robinson clinch the overall title, but he was awarded the Donald ‘Nine’ Rolle trophy for winning the men’s regular division as well as earning the two exempt spots for the Bahamas for the Korn Ferry golf tournaments in Exuma and Abaco in January.

“I expected the sweep. I put in a lot of work over the last few months in anticipation of this week,” Robinson said. “I knew I had to come with a lot of games because Cameron is a strong player and we had a few other strong players in the field. I knew I couldn’t come out here with my B game. I had to come here with a lot of grit to win it.”

Playing in what he felt was by far the worst conditions he ever experienced “with gusts up to 40 miles per hour and sustained winds of 30 and you add rain to it and competition as well, it was fun, but I enjoyed it.”

With his caddie, veteran golfer Jimmy Delancy helping him out, Robinson said he will take the next month to work on his game so that he will be ready for the Korn Ferry tournaments next month.

“I don’t drink nor do I smoke, so I will take the time to have a nice dinner with my family to celebrate,” Robinson said. “But there’s not much time to celebrate because I have to get ready for the two tournaments in January. “

Riley, who came in from his base in Orlando, Florida, admitted that he was disappointed that he didn’t win or get any of the two exempt spots like he did last year when he qualified for Abaco, while Robinson got Exuma.

“I stuck in there and gave it my best shot. I didn’t win, but it was a lot of fun,” said Riley, who felt like they played in a tropical depression. “It was rough and rainy for the whole time. Once you make it to the PGA Tour, you have to grind it out.

“I have to congratulate Devaughn. He played extremely well. I know he will make the country proud in the two tournaments. I’m disappointed that I didn’t get one because I felt my game was right where it should be.

“But I will be back next year.”

Three other scores turned in saw Marcus Pratt finish in fourth with 319 with K Stuart fifth with 326 and Bahamas Golf Federation president Lynford Miller sixth with 333.

In the senior men’s division, Grand Bahamian Greg Maycock played like he did as a regular player, carting off the Jim Duncombe’s trophy with a total of 306.

His nearest rival was fellow Grand Bahamian Chris Lewis with 336.

Association president Glen Pratt rounded out the top three with 340.

As for the two-woman field, Georgette Rolle- Harris emerged as the champion of the Francis Dunn Cup with her total of 319 ahead of association secretary Racquel Riley, who posted 346.

Taking into consideration the weather they played in, Rolle-Harris said it was a good weekend outside of the office for her because with her job as the director of golf at Baha Mar, she rarely gets to play in any tournaments.

“I was happy that I really got to perform like I did,” she stated. “I didn’t really hit a lot of good shots. I did a lot of chipping and putting, so it was kind of a mixed bag out there. But I was happy to take a few days off and play golf before I got back to the office.

This would have made about 10 rounds of golf that Rolle-Harris said she would have played for the year, but she was delighted to get out there and to see where her game was against her local rival in Riley.

Riley, who came in from Exuma, said it felt like “tropical storm weather” that they played in, although she would have preferred to see more women playing on the pro circuit like herself and Rolle-Harris..

“It was fun being out there in the weather. Ocean Club is always a great course to play on, but it was very challenging with the weather,” she pointed out. “Knowing that everybody had the same conditions to play in, it made it understandable. It was a good experience.”

In winning the senior division, Maycock said it’s a transition and he’s enjoying it, although he felt it was a “dogfight” playing against Robinson and Riley for the overall title.

“I have to play out of the senior division, but I’m enjoying it. I had my time and now it’s time for players like Devaughn. I’m watching him every day,” Maycock said. “I’m going to be on my part of the world enjoying this.”

Given the conditions that the tournament was played under, tournament director Vernon Lockhart said it went very well as all of the pro golfers persevered as they dealt with the wind and the rain.

“At the end of the day, the best man that came out on top was Devaughn Robinson,” Lockhart said.

“But hats off to him. He and Cameron Riley are out there playing on the international circuit, so we have to support them. We have to wish them well.”

During the presentation of awards, Lockhart was honoured by Glen Pratt for his contribution to golf.

“It’s always good to be recognised for the achievements that you make and for the contributions that you make,” said Lockhart, who served as the captain for the two Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships titles won by the Bahamas in 1978 and 1980.

“I’ve had my run. We’ve now passed on the baton to the younger guys, but it’s always good to be recognised by the association.”

Pratt said he’s happy that the tournament is over for more reasons than one.

“I’m happy that we have the coming together of our association and the BGF, the professionals and the amateurs with a good understanding that we have to work together for the younger generation of golfers coming up,” he said.

“I’m also happy because these young guys came home and they proved that they are working on our behalf and they hope to one day represent us as Devaughn will do at both of the Korn Ferry events in January.”

Pratt also congratulated Maycock, whom he considered to be the “best golfer in the history of the Bahamas” to win the first senior title and they have finally gotten Vernon Lockhart back in golf.

“He (Lockhart) was punished. I’ve been punished. We’ve been out of the industry that we love because of the wheeling and dealing of how they have been giving out these golf contracts,” Pratt said.

“We’ve been shoved out of the mainstream golf and so I feel his pain. I know mine. But I’m happy that we are back and we are going to make this work for the next generation of golfers.

“We just want to lay a platform for the next generation and make sure that we provide them with the opportunities that we have been denied as golf pros.

Pratt also commended Insurance Management, through Anton Sealey, who sponsored all of the trophies for the tournament and Ocean Club for the efforts they made over the four days to ensure that the course on the field was playable despite the inclement weather.