EDITORIAL: NIB pension issues - isolated or prevalent?

A FAMILIAR face makes a reappearance in today’s Insight section.

Former Tribune managing editor John Marquis has been having difficulty with NIB when it comes to his pension.

Back and forth have gone the complaints. Back and forth have gone the required pieces of paperwork. Still no joy from NIB.

Mr Marquis has rightly pointed out the flaws in this process – but is more concerned with others, not his own situation.

After all, if he has been affected by this, who else has?

That is a question that always needs to be asked when problems are encountered in administrations.

Over at NIB, how many other people are having problems with their pensions but do not know where to begin to get it resolved?

Or how about in the case reported by The Tribune last week, of a Sandilands patient who became ill and was reportedly moved to Princess Margaret Hospital and passed away without her family knowing, how many other patients are moved around without their family members knowing?

The presumption that something is only happening to one person too often keeps people quiet, when in truth any single case is often a symptom of a larger problem still.

For the patient whose family grieve not having been able to spend time with a loved one in their final hours, could that have been avoided if other cases had raised an alert?

For those left short at Christmas because of a lack of a payment from NIB, can the alarm being rung by Mr Marquis stop future problems?

It can be difficult to speak up – but those able to do so can help more than just themselves by doing so.

Don’t forget the struggles of charities

With just a few shopping days left to Christmas, no doubt traders will have been ruing the downpour of rain that will have left many people huddling at home rather than hitting the stores this weekend.

For those who are venturing out through the week, do remember that charities have already said they are struggling this Christmas – and a little helping hand can go a long way.

So when you hear that bell ringing outside the stores, when you pass that charity shop, when you see the lines outside a church handing out food, see if there’s a way you can help out. A few spare dollars here or there to a group that can make them go to help those most in need can make all the difference.

Enjoy your Christmas countdown – and if you can help others to have a better Christmas too, all the better.