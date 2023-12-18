Man hospitalised with multiple injuries after he falls from tanker at Grand Bahama shipyard

A 23-year-old man is in hospital with multiple injuries after falling from a tanker at the Grand Bahama Shipyard on Saturday.

Initial police reports indicate that around 9.25am, the man, who The Tribune understands is Graham Pinder, was cleaning an Oregon Finger Pier tanker when he fell off it from a “significant height”.

Police said the man suffered injuries to his face, neck, back, and right lower extremities.

The man was conscious at last report. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.