New ideas to curb shark attacks

Many years ago when the Bahamas was awakening to the issues of Nature and in particular our National Bird the White Crowned Pigeon, a great deal of effort was put into understanding these creatures, their movements and particularly their breeding habits. I think it was arranged through the Bahamas National Trust, and we were fortunate enough to get experts to come and help us from the Audubon Society in the USA. These visits went on for many years and banding trips were made to put serially numbered bands on the baby pigeons’ leg so that they could be traced from birth to death in the event that they were shot. One of the things that we learned however and which I don’t think has been considered with the sharks, was that if pigeon hunting was banned the pigeon population would become so large that they would eventually become diseased through overpopulation and many more would die than would ever be shot.

Until something is done, however, to curtail the incidents of shark attacks, particularly with tourists, might be to have shark-guards using drones to monitor the swimming areas around hotels and beach and reef excursions, with alert systems of flags to let people know they need to get to shore or not go in the water for a bit.

Judging by the many videos circulating of shark sightings, sharks are not difficult to see in our normally crystal clear water and maybe, when it’s not so clear, the best thing to do is swim in the pool.

December 17, 2023

