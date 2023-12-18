New ideas to curb shark attacks

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Many years ago when the Bahamas was awakening to the issues of Nature and in particular our National Bird the White Crowned Pigeon, a great deal of effort was put into understanding these creatures, their movements and particularly their breeding habits. I think it was arranged through the Bahamas National Trust, and we were fortunate enough to get experts to come and help us from the Audubon Society in the USA. These visits went on for many years and banding trips were made to put serially numbered bands on the baby pigeons’ leg so that they could be traced from birth to death in the event that they were shot. One of the things that we learned however and which I don’t think has been considered with the sharks, was that if pigeon hunting was banned the pigeon population would become so large that they would eventually become diseased through overpopulation and many more would die than would ever be shot.
Until something is done, however, to curtail the incidents of shark attacks, particularly with tourists, might be to have shark-guards using drones to monitor the swimming areas around hotels and beach and reef excursions, with alert systems of flags to let people know they need to get to shore or not go in the water for a bit.
Judging by the many videos circulating of shark sightings, sharks are not difficult to see in our normally crystal clear water and maybe, when it’s not so clear, the best thing to do is swim in the pool.
BRUCE G. RAINE
Nassau,
December 17, 2023
Comments
IslandWarrior 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
The Bahamas basks in the image of a "paradise on earth," with shimmering waters, coral reefs teeming with life, and idyllic beaches lapped by gentle waves. However, beneath this postcard-perfect veneer lies a complex reality. The presence of sharks, particularly tiger sharks, in areas like Clifton and Blue Lagoon Island, raises legitimate concerns for visitor safety, especially with lucrative "Shark Dive Packages" drawing divers seeking thrills (and shelling out $400-$800 per day).
While this generates $100 million annually for the island nation, it pales in comparison to the $2.33 billion tourism industry, representing 18.10% of its GDP. Further complicating matters, the Bahamas boasts the first shark sanctuary in the Atlantic Ocean, protecting over 40 species across its vast 630,000 km2 marine area.
A 2019 horrific shark attack, tragically claiming a young tourist's life, has reignited the debate on how to navigate this delicate balance. Fingers point towards chumming - the controversial practice of attracting sharks with fish waste, potentially altering their behaviour and leading to increased aggression. Experts, including those in California facing similar concerns with great whites, caution against chumming near beaches, highlighting its potential dangers.
The Bahamas government has a crucial choice to make. One path prioritizes the "paradise on earth" image, focusing on responsible diving practices, clear beach safety zones, and educating tourists about respectful shark interaction. Conversely, the "Shark Diving Capital of the World" route requires stringent regulations, possibly including a bold move: making it illegal to put fish waste in the water from near shore or near beaches.**
This decision is not without its challenges. Banning chumming near beaches raises enforcement concerns and may impact fishing communities. Yet, the potential benefits, including enhanced safety for tourists and Bahamians, cannot be ignored.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID