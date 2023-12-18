Four shooting incidents over weekend leave one dead and five hospitalised

Four shooting incidents over the weekend left one man dead and five hospitalised.
The most recent incident occurred in Fox Hill shortly after 9pm on Saturday.
The victim reportedly responded when he heard his name called, opened the door, and met a masked man armed with a handgun.
The culprit opened fire at the victim before escaping the scene. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He remains in stable condition.
Earlier that day, around 5.30am in Kemp Road, three adult men were hospitalised following a shooting incident.
The driver of a black coloured American-model vehicle reportedly intentionally hit the victims and opened fire in their direction.
The first victim, aged 20, sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg and suffered injuries from the collision.
The second victim, aged 20, sustained gunshot wounds to his face and neck.
The third victim, aged 18, suffered injuries from the collision.
Around 2am on Saturday, a 24-year-old man was shot dead at a bar on Village Road.
The victim was in an argument with another man. The argument started in the bar and then escalated outside, where he was shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.
In an incident on Friday, a man was shot near Lazaretto Road off Carmichael Road.
At about 6.40pm, police said the 22-year-old victim was standing outside a bar when a white coloured vehicle pulled up, a man got out and opened fire, shooting the victim in the leg and thigh.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
Comments
John 2 days, 14 hours ago
Listen to tge ages of these young men being killed or being involved in these incidents of violence. Early twenties, lmid-twenties or mid-twenties. And, as the commissioner and the minister of national security lamented, these people are willing to take anyone who the person they come for is with, when they come for them. There needs to be active and decisive intervention. Maybe to the point of institutionalizing more of the individuals in this age group. Unfortunately our current system dumps young men out onto the streets at 16,17 18 and the streets are responsible for most of them from there onwards. Just last weekend the proprietor of a night spot and who is also the president of an association that represents other similar businesses, raised concern because police were shutting down their establishments because of possible violence. Now it appears that that action is necessary to save lives. And once the ball starts rolling with these shootings, there is retaliation and the danger there is not everyone knows they are a target.
bahamianson 2 days, 13 hours ago
And law abiding citizens cannot have a gun , but these crazy unsocialized people can? Also , it was an American model car , so the Japanese cars get a break. After all, it is the bad Chinese or Japanese vehicle that is to blame. It is the gun that shot the people. Blame the gun.
AnObserver 1 day, 16 hours ago
Only criminals are allowed to have guns.
hrysippus 1 day, 4 hours ago
Do we need a better reason for young women who have been forcibly impregnated with a child that they neither the want, or have the resources to bring up to adulthood, to have alternative options. Obviously the fascists and right wing Christians' will object on principle while offering no alternative. Hypocrites all.
truetruebahamian 12 hours, 24 minutes ago
To lower the amount of unwanted and illegitimate persons, abortion should - like constitutionally entrenched in France - be a legal choice for every woman and respected as such
