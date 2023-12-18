Four shooting incidents over weekend leave one dead and five hospitalised

Four shooting incidents over the weekend left one man dead and five hospitalised.

The most recent incident occurred in Fox Hill shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

The victim reportedly responded when he heard his name called, opened the door, and met a masked man armed with a handgun.

The culprit opened fire at the victim before escaping the scene. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He remains in stable condition.

Earlier that day, around 5.30am in Kemp Road, three adult men were hospitalised following a shooting incident.

The driver of a black coloured American-model vehicle reportedly intentionally hit the victims and opened fire in their direction.

The first victim, aged 20, sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg and suffered injuries from the collision.

The second victim, aged 20, sustained gunshot wounds to his face and neck.

The third victim, aged 18, suffered injuries from the collision.

Around 2am on Saturday, a 24-year-old man was shot dead at a bar on Village Road.

The victim was in an argument with another man. The argument started in the bar and then escalated outside, where he was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

In an incident on Friday, a man was shot near Lazaretto Road off Carmichael Road.

At about 6.40pm, police said the 22-year-old victim was standing outside a bar when a white coloured vehicle pulled up, a man got out and opened fire, shooting the victim in the leg and thigh.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.