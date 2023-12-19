Celebrate life, love and the divine

EDITOR, The Tribune.

One of my favourite images is seeing Jesus in His Mother’s arms.

You may think it has meaning to me because Jesus is believed to be divine, and it is a sacred moment to be whole heartedly revered.

Not necessarily so, you see I see so much in that action and relationship between Mother and Child.

Every and any child with their Mother’s protective arms around them, cradling and soothing them.

For if God became human, we are all products of divine intervention.

A child so innocent and dependent upon its caregiver each day, challenging the parents’ patience, determination and abilities, while enjoying the love and affection of both Mother and Father alike.

That special bond is in itself precious and powerful.

Many children are alone today, torn from their parents or facing unfriendly circumstances.

A family lives as one, parents with a child perhaps at hand, facing challenges often too burdensome and stressful to handle.

The Holiday Season is a time of joy, abundance, and cheer, except when it is not.

Friends, may I ask you to think of both Child and Parent alike, trying to survive and develop a unity in love.

For reasons unknown, some fall into depression, stress and bad situations, and while we celebrate the birth of Jesus these people need our help.

Be to these people as the inn keeper was to the Divine Family, offer shelter, food, clothing and your attention some day.

Offer the love you’d give your deity no matter your religion or belief, for those who give often will receive abundantly ten fold. (That is what they say).

This holiday season celebrate Life, Love and the great power of creation.

Stretch out your arms and help Family, Friend or Neighbour as well, receive even foe as a sibling to be, a family we are permanently.

The Season of the Divine calls upon each of us to be respectful, loving and honest, bold in our efforts to help those with less abundance.

Search your hearts, and reach out and give someone a hug perhaps, and you’ll be surprised at the hug you’ll certainly get back.

Have a wonderful holiday season with open hearts and minds. Love one another as to The Divine.

Search your hearts for all that is good, and be empathetic too.

STEVEN KASZAB

Ontario, Canada.

December 18, 2023