Straw Business Persons Society president says ‘too costly to only sell authentic Bahamian products’

STRAW Business Persons Society president Rebecca Small defended the work of straw vendors, insisting it is too costly to only sell authentic Bahamian products.

The Tribune recently reported that many vendors are struggling despite the country hitting tourism records. Some critics blamed their struggles on the fact that they use and sell non-Bahamian products.

“First of all, I think Bahamians are too judgemental when it comes down to the straw market and the straw vendors,” Ms Small said yesterday.

“My position, secondly, I don’t think they have the facts. If you were to go into that straw market, there are many vendors who are still making straw. I am one of them.”

Ms Small said it is difficult to sell authentic Bahamian products exclusively as many tourists are unwilling to pay what they should.

“When I sell my straw for $20, the tourist wants it for $5. Ya go down to $18, ya may could go to $15. They still want to ask, okay give me $7,” she said.

“What they want is less than what you pay for the actual straw bag, so people don’t understand the dynamics of the straw market, but they are quick to judge and that’s some of the leaders of this country. They are quick to judge the vendors because they don’t understand the plight of the vendors.”

Ms Small also lamented the lack of availability and affordability of certain items such as straw to make their products. She said competition is stiff, so vendors use other materials hoping to generate a profit.

“I have a problem with the Bahamians judging us,” she said.

“One day I went in John Bull. They were selling shoes. The next day I went in there, they were selling pots, pans, different items, so what does that mean for the shoe shop?

“John Bull sells different items. John Bull is now selling groceries. Why when is it when the vendors sell other items, now it’s, oh, they are not selling all authentic? I have a problem with that.

“We evolve like any and everybody else, and let me say this to you, if the tourist is not wanting or asking for it, we will not get it.

“So, if straw was a big hot item seller, you think the straw vendors would be selling any other items? No, we would be selling straw.”

Ms Small said selling solely authentic Bahamian products will never be as profitable for vendors.