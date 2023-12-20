Janet Jackson concert coming to Atlantis Resort in April 2024

JANET Jackson is coming to The Bahamas.

The iconic entertainer will perform on Casuarina Beach at Atlantis on April 27, 2024, the resort said yesterday. The performance will launch its next Music Making Waves concert series.

A portion of the concert’s proceeds will reportedly support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a non-profit organisation to protect the ocean.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at the resort’s website. Prices range from $149 for bronze seating to $349 for diamond seating.

“Concertgoers will enjoy a compilation of Janet’s chart-topping songs, including ‘All For You,’ ‘Got Til It’s Gone,’ ‘That’s The Way Love Goes,’ ‘What Have You Done for Me Lately,’ and more, while also having access to the concert village where guests of all ages can enjoy local food trucks, Instagrammable moments, and pop-up experiences at the Atlantis activity fun zone,” Atlantis said in a statement.

“For over two decades, Atlantis has hosted top-tier talent, entertaining fans from around the world with performances from Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, and Ricky Martin, as well as The Jonas Brothers, Pitbull, Doja Cat, Kesha, and Lizzo.”

The resort also detailed its New Year celebration event, saying in the statement: “Atlantis will close its milestone 25th anniversary year with a stellar weekend to ring in 2024. The line-up will be full of superstar talent, including Tony Award and five-time Emmy Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris, Grammy Award-winning super producer and artist Timbaland, surprise musical performances, Grucci fireworks, DJ Webstar, and more.

“Atlantis Paradise Island consistently offers immersive experiences inviting guests, visitors, and locals to create lifelong memories. We look forward to welcoming back the legendary Janet Jackson and her fans to Casuarina Beach this spring to make even more memories at Atlantis, the world’s most remarkable destination resort,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis Paradise Island.