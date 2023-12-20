Man breaches bail while out on armed robbery charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $2,000 after admitting that he failed to charge his monitoring device while on bail for armed robbery.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Lyndano Whyms, 21, with four counts of violating bail conditions.

While on release for two armed robberies in New Providence and Andros in the summer of 2022, Whyms failed to charge his monitoring device four times between August 1 and December 17.

After admitting to the offence, the accused was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000 or risk four months in prison.