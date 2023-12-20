Man ordered to pay $1,500 fine after admitting to having hemp

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $1,500 after admitting to having eight and a half ounces of Indian Hemp on him last week.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Courtney Oliver, 36, with possession of dangerous drugs.

Oliver was arrested in New Providence after he was found with eight and a half ounces of marijuana on December 13.

Oliver pleaded guilty to the offence. Magistrate McKinney ordered that the defendant pay $1,500 or risk three months in prison.

Another man was fined $400 after he admitted to a separate drug offence.

Magistrate McKinney charged Marvin Rolle, 51, with possession of dangerous drugs.

Rolle was arrested in New Providence after he was found with 1 1/8 oz of marijuana on December 17.

Following his guilty plea, Rolle was fined $400 for the offence. Failure to pay the fine will result in a one-month prison term.