Reparations Committee chair calls for hotel name change

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
MANY welcomed the reopening of the British Colonial Hotel on Monday, but some, including the Bahamas National Reparations Committee chair Dr Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean, believe the hotel should have dropped its name.
“I think that if they were to take stock of what is happening not only regionally, if we look at the example of Barbados becoming a republic, but around the world, a lot of persons are recognising the tremendous harms that colonisation implored not just in this region but worldwide,” she told The Tribune yesterday.
“Even King Charles, you know, has made statements of regret regarding some of those colonial practices so I think that we’re at the stage where you can have nostalgia for a time gone without connecting that nostalgia to the crimes and sins of colonisation.”
Removal of colonial names and references has happened worldwide in recent times.
Local discourse about colonial symbolism exploded last year when a man used a sledgehammer to damage the right leg of a Christopher Columbus statue outside Government House. Before that, thousands signed a petition to remove the statue.
The government recently put a Christmas tree where the statue used to be.
Dr Campbell Dean noted the continued presence of a Woodes Rogers statue in front of the British Colonial Hotel, which reopened on Monday after a nearly two-year closure and a $50m renovation project.
“I mean more than our recognition of the names of private companies, I’m more interested in removing all symbols of colonialism from our local spaces like the statue of Woodes Rogers,” she said.
“At the end of the day, I think that it is, you know, the corporation is going to do what’s in the best interest of themselves, not necessarily the best interest of the people, but maybe they will find that having that tie is not in their best interest as the world generally moves toward the ratification of what colonialism is.”
During his speech at the Hilton’s opening on Monday, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis argued the hotel’s name has taken on new meaning.
“There is no doubt an irony in the fact that, as we celebrate 50 years of Independence, we are also celebrating the reopening of the British Colonial Hotel,” he said. “The meaning within the imperial legacy of that name has changed. It now signals the grand tradition of what tourism was automatically once assumed to be: travel to unknown places, in the hope of pursuing adventure, luxury, style, and comfort.”
Comments
TimesUp 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
How much does this "committee" get paid?
Dawes 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Yes lets get rid of everything related to the colonial period. Change the names of most settlements and islands, and tear down the buildings. In fact taken to its end, seeing as nearly every person born in Bahamas (black and white) is because of the Colonial period, then they too must be gotten rid of. Their parents, or their parents parents would never had met if they had never come to The Bahamas, by whatever way. I am being facetious, but the idea proposed is basically saying get rid of a major part of this nations history and only leave it with the last 50 years, which is ludicrous.
Sickened 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
I couldn't agree more. Once you go down this road it will never end. We should just stick to teaching history rather than trying to hide/remove all traces of it.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Some folks have nothing to do how about feeding the poor
themessenger 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Must be something in the water they're drinking. Look, see how woke we is! We gern change we history by removing some of our historical landmarks and renaming some buildings. Next, they'll want to tear down all our forts and the Queens Staircase as alla dem was built during dem shameful colonial years of occupation. With all of the myriad of real social issues plaguing our country we still have these zealots with their heads up their asses pushing their newly woke agendas while conveniently forgetting that it was colonialism that built this country.
Sickened 1 hour ago
This woke movement will be the end of humanity. Soon, we won't be able to utter the words black or white when referring to a born human.
ohdrap4 49 minutes ago
The learned chair ought to change her last names. They will never name a road or building after her or even give her a living legend award.
truetruebahamian 42 minutes ago
Keep the name, keep our history and give her ten shillomgs and sixpence to make her happy.
sucteeth 38 minutes ago
Why do they even call psychologists Doctors as they are useless in society and this proves it!!
Go get a real degree so you can make sense of all this bs woke sh-t.. We have people that are hungry go feed and help them if you care..
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID