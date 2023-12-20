Teen charged with stabbing another teen outside mall

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 17-year-old youth was accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy multiple times outside the Mall at Marathon earlier this month.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged the juvenile, whose name is withheld because he is a minor, with causing harm and assault with a dangerous instrument.

The juvenile appeared in court with his guardians. Tavarrie Smith represented him in court.

The accused and a group of men allegedly attacked the complainant, an RM Bailey student, as he stood outside the bus stop on Marathon Road at around 4pm on December 1.

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, including his face, shoulder and back.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the hospital and discharged.

After denying his involvement in the incident, the accused was granted $4,000 bail with one surety. Under the terms of his bail, he must obey a daily residential curfew from 8pm to 6am.

The accused must return to court on May 22, 2024.