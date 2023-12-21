Blue Lagoon ferry back in service

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the Port Department has approved Blue Lagoon Island to restart its ferry services “subject to the revised operational protocols”.

Her ministry had suspended the excursion company’s commercial ferries pending an investigation into the near-sinking of one of its boats, the Islander III, which led to a tourist’s death on November 14.

The company’s licence was suspended for at least one month.

Although it is unclear what new operational protocols the company must follow, Mrs Coleby-Davis said a comprehensive review of the operations and safety inspection of the company’s vessels were undertaken.

“The licence holder fully cooperated with the port and implemented a number of adjustments to the operations following the review,” she said.

Acting Port Controller Lieutenant Commander Berne Wright told The Tribune last month that the catamaran that teetered fully complied with sector regulations, as did the captain.

He said the boat had the required number of life preservers, the vessel was registered with the Port Department, the captain was licensed, and the boat’s registration and insurance were up to date.

Passengers on the catamaran complained that staff panicked and didn’t help them as the ship sank.

Lt Cdr Wright said while this may become apparent as investigations continue, staff conduct is a matter for the company and its internal operating procedures, not something addressed by existing laws and regulations.

Gayle Jarrett, 75, died during the incident. Her relatives told news organisations they were considering legal action.

Ms Jarrett had used her inheritance money to take her family on a five-day Caribbean trip honouring a family matriarch who had passed away before her gesture ended with her own death.