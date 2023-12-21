CARIFTA countdown

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The countdown is now officially on for the 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships slated to be held right here on home soil at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre March 28 to April 7.

The event was launched yesterday during a press conference held at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture as preparations are now being made to have a good hosting next year.

With plans now in motion for next year’s swimming showdown, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) along with the Bahamas Aquatics Federation are making an appeal to corporate Bahamas and citizens to aid them in raising $1 million as they look to win their sixth consecutive title on home turf.

Algernon Cargill, president of The Bahamas Aquatics Federation, spoke on the continued success of Team Bahamas on their journey to potentially winning another championship. “It is no secret that we are the only federation in The Bahamas to win five consecutive CARIFTA titles and winning any of these titles was not easy. We have convincingly won seven of the last eight CARIFTA Aquatics Championships. We are the only country that can boast of this outstanding CARIFTA swimming record and Team Bahamas will continue this legacy in 2024.

“Winning our sixth title at home will not be easy and we will certainly need the support of Bahamians, particularly corporate Bahamas, to support the marketing efforts of the Local Organising Committee. “Our goal is to raise $1 million and while this has never been done before by aquatics, we believe that it is indeed possible. We ask corporate Bahamas and every Bahamian citizen to support Team Bahamas by contributing any amount to this fundraising goal,” Cargill said. The Bahamas will host the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships for a fifth time. Over the years, the nation has proven itself to be a dominant force on the waters. Team Bahamas claimed its first win at the event in 2007. Seven years later, the country earned a win in Savaneta, Aruba and won again the following year. After Martinique emerged victorious in 2016, Team Bahamas reeled off five straight wins with the most recent one secured in Curaçao. This time around they picked up a record number of medals with 85 in total including 37 gold medals, 27 silver medals and 21 bronze medals.

Marvin Johnson, who racked up nine medals in Curaçao, will be competing in his final year at the CARIFTA Swimming Championships and wants Bahamians to come out and support.

“This year will be my last CARIFTA Games and I am fortunate to be at home in The Bahamas. It means a lot to me not only to represent The Bahamas but to also to swim in front of my family and friends who have never seen me do it before,

“I know swimming is not the most popular sport and we do not get as much recognition as we deserve but being on the team for the past five consecutive championships I can tell you we are full of heart and we love to represent The Bahamas. I do encourage you all to come out and support once the day has come. I promise you it won’t be a show that you would want to miss,” he said.

According to Cargill, at next year’s hosting of the swimming championships senior athletes will have a unique opportunity to use the event as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as well as the 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

“What is exciting about these CARIFTA games unlike any other CARIFTA games is that The Bahamas has introduced an 18 and over category for events 50m,100m and 200m in distance. This is going to give our senior athletes particularly an opportunity to compete along with the CARIFTA athletes at the 2024 championships here in Nassau,” he said.

The division will be open to all CARIFTA swimmers and will only be contested for medals not points.

Among those optimistic about the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships returning to home soil is Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg.

“It is my great pleasure to declare that The Bahamas has been chosen as the host country for the upcoming CARIFTA Swimming Championships in the coming year. To us this is not just a memorable occasion, it is a testament to our commitment to youth, excellence, sportsmanship and the undeniable passion we have for sports in our country,

“As we prepare to host this exhilarating competition we do so with the intention of defending our title with pride, determination, and the undeniable spirit that characterizes The Bahamas…As we dive into the preparations for the CARIFTA Swimming Championship let us embrace the spirit of unity, sportsmanship and friendly competition. Let us come together as a community to support our swimmers, showcase the warmth and hospitality of The Bahamas and create lasting memories for all participants and spectators alike,” the Minister said.

Individuals interested in making the road to a six-peat at home more seamless can reach out to Jurelle Munnings, chief executive officer of the LOC, or Lynne Fraino, head of marketing and public relations, at 803-5762 or via email at CARIFTAXXX@BahamasAquatics.com