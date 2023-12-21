Govt to take ‘aggressive’ approach to building airports, says Romer

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE construction of some Family Island airports is set to be completed by 2025 as the government takes an “aggressive” approach to the building process, according to Dr Kenneth Romer, deputy director general of the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.

“Even though you might not see airports being constructed, it doesn’t mean the process is not active,” he said, adding that some airports on Family Islands have been prioritised because of the volume of work required.

“In 2024, I think you’re going to see a very aggressive approach to airports coming out of the ground,” he said.

The government launched the $260m Family Island Renaissance Programme to transform 14 Family Island airports. Exuma and North Eleuthera are expected to require the most money.

North Eleuthera Airport’s state of disrepair has been a major challenge, especially because it’s one of the busiest airports in the country. In September, temporary facilities were set up for the North Eleuthera airport to provide relief.

Dr Romer said that providing a new airport in North Eleuthera is ongoing, noting it was a part of an RFP process.

Dr Romer said next year will be filled with action of physical movement as officials hope for several airports to be completed soon.

Currently, the government is seeking private partners to develop, upgrade, finance, and manage the 14 selected airports via public-private partnership (PPP) agreements with the winning bidders. They will be granted 30-year PPP leasehold concessions similar to that for LPIA. Shortlisted parties will be invited to participate in the Request for Proposal (RFP) stage, which is tentatively scheduled to be released in May 2023.