LEFT STRANDED BY BAHAMASAIR: Passengers stuck without help or place to stay - and Romer says ‘no excuse’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMASAIR passengers travelling to North Eleuthera were stranded in Rock Sound on Monday after they were forced to disembark their plane without warning or help with accommodations.

Chaos unfolded as some chased expensive taxis and argued with staff about getting their luggage.

A Bahamasair official told The Tribune the airline would respond to questions about the episode but couldn’t say when.

Dr Kenneth Romer, deputy director of tourism, said the matter prompted an urgent meeting of various agencies, including Bahamasair, the Airport Authority, Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority and the Ministry of Tourism.

“There is absolutely no excuse when any agency drops the ball,” he said.

A plane was expected to travel from New Providence to Rock Sound to North Eleuthera to New Providence, but the first flight was reportedly delayed by an hour and a half, leaving around 4.30pm.

Those who expected to fly from Rock Sound to North Eleuthera were shocked to suddenly learn of the cancellation of that leg of the trip, according to Sophie Melissa Taylor, who wrote about the incident in a public Facebook post.

She said staff initially prevented passengers from getting their luggage.

“I was travelling alone with my two-year-old son, his asthma medication/machine is in the luggage as well as other must have items checked in,” she said. “How do you mean we can’t get our luggage!? And how do you mean there are no taxis available?!”

She said at least five infants were on the plane.

She said it felt like a “war zone situation” when people started disembarking the plane, only to stand on the tarmac demanding their luggage, which staff initially refused to give them.

“If they knew this was a thing,” she wrote, “why didn’t they tell us this before the flight took off, or mid-flight? Or even when we landed and allowed us to get off the plane with ample time like scheduled Rock Sound passengers?”

Describing the experience as dehumanising, she said passengers got their luggage but were forced out of the airport building and into the “cold dark” outside.

She said she and her son eventually rode to Governor’s Harbour thanks to a couple on their honeymoon, where they waited until a passing friend took them to North Eleuthera.

Another passenger who spoke on the condition of anonymity said taxis were charging $150 per passenger to get to North Eleuthera.

She said she had frantically tried to catch a Southern Air flight, the last of the day, after leaving the Bahamasair plane.

She said she doesn’t usually fly on Bahamasair, but started doing as a result of concern about the safety of other airlines.

“People drove down for the flight and they were like, I don’t have nowhere else to go,” she said.

In an interview on Beyond the Headlines on Eyewitness News last night, Dr Romer said the crew skipped North Eleuthera because time was running out and the plane had to finish its operations before sunset.

He said Bahamasair had two aircraft out of service that day, impacting its schedule. He said the Airport Authority also identified “precision approach indicator lights” issues that contributed to the debacle.

“What was communicated? When was it communicated, and most importantly, how was it communicated? We might overlook some of the issues as it relates to equipment, but we cannot overlook the interactions,” he said, suggesting staff interaction with the frustrated customers was poor. “We can control how we speak to them.”

He said officials would retrain staff and put people on the ground to ensure better customer interactions.

“Persons who travel again expect that their travel is safe, and they expect that persons will handle them appropriately as it relates again to service,” he said, adding stakeholders were told to implement a plan to prevent similar episodes.