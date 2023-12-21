Police Traffic Division looking to introduce red light camera technology

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE top traffic cop said yesterday that police want to introduce red light camera technology to improve the enforcement of road rules, but additional dialogue between police and lawmakers is needed to determine if the technology will be embraced.

“We haven’t started issuing tickets using traffic light cameras or anything,” Chief Superintendent of Police David Lockhart, the officer in charge of the Traffic Division, told reporters at the annual Police Beat Retreat yesterday.

“We are just issuing fixed penalties notices right now for persons found failing to stop in obedience to the traffic light.”

Some social media users have been concerned about what the technology would mean for those who run red lights early in the morning during low-traffic times.

The technology is used widely in the United States and other developed countries and was also introduced in Trinidad and Tobago to crack down on those who run red lights.

The technology provides 24-hour monitoring at traffic intersections for drivers who break red lights. If a vehicle is captured on camera running the red light, a photograph and video recording of the offence is sent electronically to the traffic enforcement centre, where it is analyzed and reviewed to determine or confirm whether there was a breach of the red light.