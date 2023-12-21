‘Whatever is needed’ will be spent on CARIFTA costs

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports, and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said the government would spend whatever is necessary to make certain next year’s CARIFTA Aquatics Championships is “great”.

“We are still working on the overall cost as it relates to what this CARIFTA games is going to cost us,” he said, “and at the end of the day, the cost doesn’t matter because it’s an investment in the young people and that’s what this minister is all about, investing in the young people and we could never put a dollar value on developing our young Bahamian athletes.

“So, when you are looking for a cost, the cost is whatever it costs to make them great.”

Mr Bowleg recently said $10m stadium repairs will be completed before next year’s CARIFTA swim championships and IAAF World Relays.

Repairs to the Thomas A Robinson Stadium and the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex have been ongoing.

In September, Mr Bowleg said roughly $2m would be budgeted for infrastructure development for CARIFTA.

“Let me first say for the media, when this government decides to upgrade this facility, the investments in the National Sports Authority and all of our facilities are for the athletes of The Bahamas to ensure they have the best facilities in order to maintain their level of preparation and performance at the international level,” he said yesterday.

“At some point, we have to do this with all the facilities and so when you see the investment made in all the facilities, it’s investing in the young people for the betterment of their development and their discipline, whichever discipline it may be, and that’s what’s going on.”