Why corporate income tax?

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Why is the Governor of Central Bank with his past experience as Financial Secretary promoting a Corporate Income Tax?
Remember he was FS when VAT came into force which is the biggest Government revenue collecting agency ever … remember.
All taxes are paid by the consumer - joe public you and I … why can’t the Governor realise indirect revenue sources are the key?
If everyone paid their quota of taxes will there be need to tax more? PM Ingraham said a mouthful in 1994...’pay all your taxes we can easily reduce them.’
$864 million taxes arrears...it would seem so. Didn’t Government give civil service a pay increase? That now translates to increased revenue-spend.
M THOMPSON
Nassau,
December 15, 2023.
