Christmas time and no turkey?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Treasury gives you a massive allowance $100,000.00+ a year and you cheap you don’t give me anything? Haven’t seen you since September 2021!

Sorry, a particular party who seems to suggest the cost of this Christmas giving is out of the MP’s pockets. Public believe me the Treasury paying. You are paying for that turkey - ham. MP too lazy not to organise that you do have a ham and turkey on your table.

Bar humbug … truth don’t lie … dat turkey is from the Treasury … believe me.

J WATSON

Nassau,

December 19, 2023.