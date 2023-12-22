‘I WAS VICTIM OF SEX ATTACK IN DETENTION’: Woman claims assault by Immigration officer - and says son was beaten too

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A PREGNANT Jamaican woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in immigration custody and continually abused after complaining about an officer’s actions.

She claimed an officer touched her sexually without her consent.

The 40-year-old woman, who had reportedly been detained since November 11, was released from custody yesterday afternoon after The Tribune contacted immigration officials and persons from the Jamaican Consulate in The Bahamas got involved.

Her lawyers also applied yesterday for leave to issue a writ of habeas corpus concerning her. The application said she was never charged with a crime despite being detained for 40 days with her 11-year-old son.

An affidavit from the woman’s Bahamian fiance accompanied the application.

It said: “I have also been reliably informed through an anonymous caller who claims to be an immigration officer that the applicants have both been physically abused and that the first applicant has been sexually assaulted by an immigration officer at this undisclosed facility.”

The identities of the people involved have been withheld to protect the alleged victims.

Assistant Director of Immigration Peter Joseph confirmed to The Tribune that the woman complained to the police, who are investigating her claims, but said she produced no evidence of her allegations.

The alleged victim tearfully recounted her experience and forwarded pictures purporting to show bruises on her body. They showed faint black marks on her arms, and her hair appeared badly cut.

She said officers claimed that her injuries were self-inflicted, but she insisted she had no access to objects to harm herself.

“They say I’m a mad woman,” she said. “I didn’t have scissors in there. I don’t have those cutting tools to do my hair like that, and the officer hold me and cut my hair and they take me for a mockery because they say I is a mad woman.”

She said the abuse began the day after she and her son were taken into custody for allegedly overstaying. They arrived in September.

She said even though she is out of detention, she occasionally breaks down in tears and wants counselling for her and her son.

“They treat me real bad,” she said. “I’ve never been in this drama. I don’t know how I got in this.”

“You can check my records in Jamaica. I never been to jail. I never do nothing bad. I don’t know how I get myself in this.”

She claimed she didn’t see doctors until two weeks after the alleged incident.

She also accused officers of beating her son.

“My child see immigration beating me and tried to help me. They push him. My son’s face is scrub up,” she said. She showed The Tribune photos of bruises on her son’s face.

The woman said some officers sympathised with her and helped her.