Judge allows Shiver to stay with parents in US

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN American woman accused of plotting to kill her husband had her bail terms varied so she could move to her parent’s home in Alabama, United States, as she awaits trial in the Supreme Court in March.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson presided over Lindsay Shiver’s bail variation hearing on Thursday.

Mrs Shiver, 36, was granted $100,000 cash bail in August after allegedly conspiring in July with two Bahamian men to murder her husband, Robert Shiver.

Since then, Mrs Shiver was allowed to change her residency from Abaco to New Providence.

In her latest application, she sought permission to move to the United States, saying it was financially burdensome to remain in The Bahamas, where she relied on her parents.

She said she was spending over $50,000 at her Bahamas residence, with $7,000 monthly on rent and another $20,000 on car rental.

She said in her application she would not abscond as doing so would destroy her chances of resuming her parental responsibilities.

Cordell Fraizer, who represents the Crown, raised no objections to the bail variation, but noted that Mr Shiver expressed fears for his safety.

Mr Shiver, who appeared virtually, told the court that while he is grateful to be alive due to the swift response of the police, he had an issue with Mrs Shiver’s new address as it was only two hours away from his residence in Georgia.

Mr Shiver asked the court not to let the defendant enter Georgia until the trial has been completed, noting the risk to himself and his children.

“I am fearful for the physical and mental safety of myself and my three children,” he said in the presence of his attorney, Shawn Smith. “We are of the opinion that with the trial so close, it is not in my children’s best interest to reestablish contact due to the psychological damage a guilty verdict may have.”

Owen Wells, Mrs Shiver’s attorney, offered an alternative address to the court, which was an hour further from the complainant’s location. However, he said the location was only available seasonally. He knocked Mr Shiver’s request, saying he was trying to use the justice system as a sword against his client in their ongoing divorce and custody hearings.

Mr Wells said his client appeared at all her court dates and that nothing was before the judge that would suggest she would not appear for trial.

Justice Thompson decided that Mrs Shiver was a person of good character for bail and agreed to let her to move in with her parents.

She ordered that Mrs Shiver be permitted into Georgia only to attend divorce or custody hearings. She also ordered her to remain 100 feet from her husband and his residence. She must be fitted with a new monitoring device before she is allowed to leave The Bahamas. Her passport would then be surrendered to authorities in the United States. Details of the case must be forwarded to Interpol.

Mrs Shiver had no comments for the press as she marched out of court into a waiting car.

In a press statement following the hearing, Mr Wells expressed his client’s relief in being allowed to return to her home country.

“Lindsay is thankful the court has agreed to let her return to the US,” he said. “Her attorneys will continue to prepare for trial and we look forward to vigorously defending Lindsay because she is innocent.”