Man accused of molesting 12-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old is locked behind bars after he allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl twice this month.

Joshua Newry was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Newry allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with an underaged girl twice in New Providence on December 16 and 18.

Newry was informed his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

The VBI in this matter is slated for service on April 4, 2024