Man charged with stealing $5k of cigarettes from shop

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to pay $5,000 bail after being accused of a shop break-in in Eleuthera that led to the theft of more than $5,000 worth of cigarettes.

Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans charged Latterieo Duncanson, 43, with shop breaking, damage and stealing.

Duncanson is accused of breaking into My Friendly Store on Dark End Road in Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera, between December 12 and 13, and stealing $5,250 worth of cigarettes. During the burglary, he is alleged to have damaged the store’s window, camera system and six computers.

After pleading not guilty to the offence, Duncanson was informed that he must be fitted with a monitoring device as a term of his bail. He is also expected to sign in at the Rock Sound Police Station every Monday by 5pm.

The accused returns for a circuit court date fixture on February 26, 2024.