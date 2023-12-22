Man charged with Village Road murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed a man outside a bar on Village Road last weekend.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Samuel Meadows, 32, with murder.

Kelsey Munroe represented the defendant.

Meadows reportedly got into a dispute with Keith Barr in a bar on December 16. When things escalated outside the bar, Meadows allegedly shot Barr multiple times.

The 24-year-old victim later died of his injuries at the hospital.

The accused was told that his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Meadows will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

Meadows’s VBI is set for service on April 4, 2024.