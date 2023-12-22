Minister ‘confident’ swimming complex will be ready for CARIFTA

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

EXCITEMENT is slowly building for the 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships to be hosted in Nassau, Bahamas March 28 to April 7.

However, concerns have arisen regarding whether the repairs at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre will be completed on time and how the ongoing renovations affects the athletes’ preparation ahead of the swimming championships.

Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, declared his confidence in the swim facility’s facelift being concluded in time for The Bahamas’ fifth hosting of the regional competition.

“I am quite confident in the present contractor that is dealing with the pool. We intend to have a press conference that will deal to the repairs of the pool in January so then you will be updated on where we are at with the pools,

“I am sure come Easter we will be hosting this event there is no doubt about that, there is no question about that,” Bowleg said.

With renovations underway at the national facility, the pool is currently inaccessible to swimmers which has relegated the athletes to practicing for the marquee event in 25 metre pools ahead of their potential six-peat at home.

Algernon Cargill, president of the Bahamas Aquatics Federation, echoed the sentiments of the Minister and said Team Bahamas will be ready.

“We are confident as the Minister said that the facility will be ready in February in time for the athletes to be able to qualify to represent The Bahamas. We have no doubt that the athletes will be ready. They are currently training in 25 metre pools here in Nassau and Grand Bahama. Marvin for example, he won all of those CARIFTA medals last year training in a 25 yard pool at McCallie School,” the president said.

“While it would be ideal to train in the 50m pool…we know how to improvise and we will certainly improvise ensuring that Team Bahamas is ready for 2024,” he added.

Team Bahamas had a record showing at the 2023 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships in Willemstad, Curaçao. The swim team was greeted by the sounds of sweet Junkanoo music at home after hauling in a historic 85 medals which included 37 gold medals, 27 silver medals and 21 bronze medals.

Marvin Johnson, who recently committed to the University of Florida, played an integral role in The Bahamas’ five peat capturing nine medals at the event. Although the swimmers are unable to practice at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre, Johnson said it is not a major setback.

“I was born and raised in Freeport, Grand Bahama to train in a pool that is small has not been something new to me. When you speak about swimming in a 50m pool…it is not what makes you a great swimmer. I think something that The Bahamas and the Bahamian people in general really have is we love to fight and we love to race so no matter what length of the pool they put me in or I train in when it comes to race day I am ready to represent The Bahamas to the best of my abilities and it has been working so far,” the top swimmer said.

Elle TheBerge, who is looking to make her third CARIFTA Aquatics team, said training in the 25m pool is a bit of an adjustment for her.

“It is a bit of an adjustment for me but our coach is pushing us very hard in the pool making sure that we are ready either way. We are able to work on other things like our turns so it is very helpful for us in that aspect,” she said.

The government allocated $10 million to facilitate the repairs at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium along with the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre. Renovations began in November and are expected to be done by March according to the Minister.